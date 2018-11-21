© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Service Worker at Popular Disney Springs Restaurant Tests Positive for Hepatitis A

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 21, 2018 at 7:36 PM EST
People who have previously contracted Hepatitis A or who have received the two-dose vaccine don’t need to be vaccinated. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A food service worker at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Florida Department of Health says anyone who dined at the restaurant between November 6 to November 16 might have been exposed to the virus.

The DOH recommends people who ate or drank anything at the restaurant on those dates get vaccinated and remain alert to symptoms like dark urine, abdominal discomfort, fever, or jaundice that require immediate medical attention.

People who have previously contracted Hepatitis A or who have already received the two-dose vaccine don’t need to be vaccinated.

Since June 2018, Orange County has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases.

 
Uninsured patients can get the vaccine for free at the following sites in Orange County: 

6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809(for ages 19 and older only) (407) 723-5054

832 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805 (407) 858-1444

Tags
DisneyHealthVaccinehepatitisillnesshep ADisney Springs
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details