Launching Rockets With The Air Force's 45th Space Wing

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 20, 2018 at 6:28 AM EST
Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess. Photo: Air Force

Every rocket that launches from Cape Canaveral falls under the watchful eye of the Air Force’s 45th Space Wing. Headquartered at Patrick Air Force Base, the Wing is responsible for the safety of the rocket by monitoring thing like weather, and the safety of the residents of Florida’s Space Coast.

Air Force leaders want to ramp up launches from the Cape – targeting 48 launches a year. That drive falls under the command of the new leader of the 45th Space Wing, Brigadier General Douglas A. Schiess

General Schiess spoke with host Brendan Byrne at Patrick Air Force Base to talk about the 45th’s role in launching rockets and upgrades happening at the base to help support more launches.

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
