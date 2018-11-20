© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Florida Recount A Real Life Lesson In Civics

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 20, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST
Civics projects from Matt Kiernan's 7th grade civics class at Renaissance Charter School at Summit. Photo courtesy of Matt Kiernan

Florida’s mid-term election is finally over. The closely watched recounts in the race for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner ended last Sunday, and the results are certified today. 

Rick Scott will be Florida’s next senator, and his fellow Republican Ron DeSantis heads to the Governor’s mansion, while Democrat Nikki Fried held onto a slim margin to win the race for agriculture commissioner.

The last couple weeks have been closely watched by the national media, lawyers and Florida residents, but they’ve also been an opportunity for civics teachers to show their students how the election process works in real time.

From the education desk this week, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur talks to Matt Kiernan, a 7th grade civics teacher at Renaissance Charter School at Summit in West Palm Beach about using the recount as a teachable moment.

