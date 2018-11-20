© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: 45th Space Wing Aims To Ramp Up Rocket Launches

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 20, 2018 at 8:45 AM EST
United Launch Alliance's Atlas V AEHF-4 rocket launched October 17, 2018 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams

Every rocket launch from Cape Canaveral falls under the watchful eye of the Air Force’s 45th Space Wing. Headquartered at Patrick Air Force Base, the Wing is responsible for the safety of the rocket by monitoring thing like weather, and the safety of the residents of Florida’s Space Coast.

Air Force leaders want to ramp up launches from the Cape – targeting 48 launches a year. That drive falls under the command of the new leader of the 45th Space Wing, Brigadier General Douglas A. Schiess

90.7's Brendan Byrne met with Schiess at Patrick Air Force Base for a conversation about the 45th’s role in launching rockets and upgrades happening at the base to help support more launches.

