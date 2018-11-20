© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's First Local Dengue Case Reported In Miami-Dade

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 20, 2018 at 11:20 AM EST
Florida mosquitoes could now be carrying a virus that causes dengue fever.
Florida mosquitoes could now be carrying a virus that causes dengue fever.

A case of dengue fever in Miami-Dade County is the first contracted from within the state.

Forty-three cases have been reported this year to the Florida Department of Health, but all were contracted after travel to countries where the disease is endemic to the local mosquito population.

The Miami-Dade case means Florida mosquitoes now could be carrying one of the four viruses that cause dengue fever.

Most sufferers come down with a high fever-sometimes over 104 degrees-and occasionally a rash and joint pain.

At its worst the disease can cause severe low blood pressure, internal bleeding and even death. There is currently no effective vaccine for dengue fever.

Tags
Florida Department of HealthHealthmiami-dadeMosquitodengue fever
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details