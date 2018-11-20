Fishkind Conversations: It's Holiday Shopping Season

The holiday shopping season officially begins this week, and the outlook from retail financial groups is sunny: the National Retail Federation predicts sales for the season to jump between 4.3% and 4.8% this year, and the expected uptick from the Florida Retail Federation is in same range at about 4.5%.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind predicts even better sales numbers – by up to one whole percentage point in Florida's case, as the economy keeps going strong across the US and here in the Sunshine State.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why he’s more optimistic than the retail federations.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.