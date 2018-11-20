© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: It's Holiday Shopping Season

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 20, 2018 at 2:11 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
The holiday shopping season officially begins this week, and the outlook from retail financial groups is sunny: the National Retail Federation predicts sales for the season to jump between 4.3% and 4.8% this year, and the expected uptick from the Florida Retail Federation is in same range at about 4.5%.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind predicts even better sales numbers – by up to one whole percentage point in Florida's case, as the economy keeps going strong across the US and here in the Sunshine State.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why he’s more optimistic than the retail federations.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
