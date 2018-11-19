Rick Scott Wins Florida Senate Race, But Litigation Lingers

Florida's chaotic Senate race is over, but the litigation isn't.

The lawsuits piled up as the race underwent a chaotic recount. Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson conceded over the weekend, leaving Republican Gov. Rick Scott the winner.

Law professor Michael Morley of Florida State University says even so some of the litigation directly targets Florida law, like the requirement that mail-in ballot signatures match signatures on file.

"It's not going to just go away on its own. Something will have to be done. The court will have to decide whether to keep the injunction enforced. The plaintiffs will have to decide whether they keep litigating."

Neither campaign immediately responded to requests for comment. Separate recounts also confirmed Republican Ron DeSantis as Florida’s next governor, and Democrat Nikki Fried as the agriculture commissioner.