Spotlight: McRae Art Studios Hosts Holiday Open House

The holidays are approaching and that means it’s time for a rare peek behind the curtain at McRae Art Studios. Perhaps it's more of a peek behind the easel or the pottery kiln, or perhaps we will stretch the metaphor no further.

McRae Art Studios is, at age 32, an institution of Central Florida’s artistic community. The facility also may be one of its better-kept secrets: a collective of about two dozen independent artists working in separate studios under one roof. And apart from classes offered in a central open space, it’s almost always closed to the public…except for the twice-a-year Holiday Open House, like the one this Saturday.

Artist Robert Ross is president of McRae Art Studios. He tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston what to expect at the event, and explains what exactly an artists’ collective is.

Find more information on the event on the McRae Art Studios website.