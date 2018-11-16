© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: McRae Art Studios Hosts Holiday Open House

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 16, 2018 at 12:59 PM EST

The holidays are approaching and that means it’s time for a rare peek behind the curtain at McRae Art Studios. Perhaps it's more of a peek behind the easel or the pottery kiln, or perhaps we will stretch the metaphor no further.

McRae Art Studios is, at age 32, an institution of Central Florida’s artistic community. The facility also may be one of its better-kept secrets: a collective of about two dozen independent artists working in separate studios under one roof. And apart from classes offered in a central open space, it’s almost always closed to the public…except for the twice-a-year Holiday Open House, like the one this Saturday.

Artist Robert Ross is president of McRae Art Studios. He tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston what to expect at the event, and explains what exactly an artists’ collective is.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation. Find more information on the event on the McRae Art Studios website.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
