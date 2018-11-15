OnePulse Foundation Takes Up The Topic Of Hate

The onePULSE Foundation will hold a town hall forum Thursday on hate.

The forum, entitled "Changing Hate … A Conversation," will include book authors and other experts who will discuss how to address hateful messages and overcome a hateful belief system.

Pulse owner and foundation CEO Barbara Poma says the topic is timely as midterm election results show the state is as divided as ever.

"People think it's either black or white, and it's not. We live in the gray. We need to go back to living in this gray space in between, where we just accept each other and that's what's important for all of humanity to go forward with."

The onePULSE Foundation is behind plans for a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse, the nightclub where a mass shooting in 2016 left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.