© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OnePulse Foundation Takes Up The Topic Of Hate

By Amy Green
Published November 15, 2018 at 8:52 AM EST
Pulse owner Barbara Poma. Photo by Amy Green
Pulse owner Barbara Poma. Photo by Amy Green

The onePULSE Foundation will hold a town hall forum Thursday on hate.

The forum, entitled "Changing Hate … A Conversation," will include book authors and other experts who will discuss how to address hateful messages and overcome a hateful belief system.

Pulse owner and foundation CEO Barbara Poma says the topic is timely as midterm election results show the state is as divided as ever.

"People think it's either black or white, and it's not. We live in the gray. We need to go back to living in this gray space in between, where we just accept each other and that's what's important for all of humanity to go forward with."

The onePULSE Foundation is behind plans for a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse, the nightclub where a mass shooting in 2016 left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse Shooting
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details