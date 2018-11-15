Education Desk: Using Technology to Transport Sick Kids Away from the Hospital and Teach Them STEM

Imagine trekking up Mount Everest while calculating its linearity.

Or spending time in the field with dinosaurs observing the differences between species.

Or exploring C.S. Lewis' magical world of The Chronicles of Narnia to better understand theme.

University of Central Florida's Dr. Megan Nickels says this is all just an average day of class at PedsAcademy at Nemours' Childrens Hospital.

But she says there's nothing average about the program that uses technology like virtual reality and even robots to teach STEM and literacy skills to some of the hospital's youngest patients, all without ever leaving their bedside.

Nickels says faculty and student teachers from the University of Central Florida have provided three hours of instruction a day to about 60 students through the program. She says this is crucial as these students might otherwise struggle with chronic absenteeism.

