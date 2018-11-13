Intersection: The Biggest Theme Park Trade Show Hits Town

Theme parks are a big part of the Central Florida economy. This week the Orange County Convention Center hosts the biggest theme park trade show of them all- IAAPA.

More than ten miles of aisles display everything from water slides to virtual reality headsets and the machines that make the food that keeps amusement park patrons fueled up.

Intersection's Brendan Byrne gets a glimpse into the future of the theme park industry with Susy Storey with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.