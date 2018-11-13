© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: The Biggest Theme Park Trade Show Hits Town

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 13, 2018 at 9:54 AM EST
Susy Storey. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Theme parks are a big part of the Central Florida economy. This week the Orange County Convention Center hosts the biggest theme park trade show of them all- IAAPA

More than ten miles of aisles display everything from water slides to virtual reality headsets and the machines that make the food that keeps amusement park patrons fueled up.

Intersection's Brendan Byrne gets a glimpse into the future of the theme park industry with Susy Storey with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionOrlandotheme parksiaapa
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details