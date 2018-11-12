© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Advocacy Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against Gov. Scott

By Amy Green
Published November 12, 2018 at 12:12 PM EST
Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson.

Voter advocacy groups are suing Republican Gov. Rick Scott in Florida's Senate race.

They want Scott to stay out of the ballot counting process.

The League of Women Voters of Florida and Common Cause filed the lawsuit on behalf of voters in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida.

The lawsuit asks the federal court to prevent the governor from using his powers to influence the too-close-to-call race against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

The lawsuit describes Scott's actions as "extreme," especially his request that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate ballot-counting Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Scott raised the notion of fraud, but no evidence has been found.

Close margins in Florida's Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races forced recounts that began over the weekend.

In other news, Nelson is asking Scott to recuse himself from any role in the recount in Florida's Senate race.

"Scott cannot oversee this process in a fair and impartial way, and thus he should remove himself from any role in the recount process so the people can have confidence in the integrity of the election," Nelson said.

Scott holds a slim lead in the too-close-to-call race. The first phase in the recount is scheduled to conclude later this week. Scott’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

 

 

Tags
Central Florida News2018 Election
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details