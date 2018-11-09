© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Challenge 22 Ruck Walk And Block Party

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 9, 2018 at 1:14 PM EST
Image from last year's Challenge 22 Ruck Walk and Block Party event courtesy of Challenge 22's Facebook page

Veterans Day is Sunday, but events acknowledging those who serve in the US military stretch beyond this weekend in Central Florida.

Next Saturday, November 17th, Winter Garden is home to a light-hearted event for a serious purpose. It’s the second annual American Legion “Challenge 22” Ruck Walk and Block Party, a family-friendly event with music, face-painting, and other activities, preceded by a 2.2 mile walk.

Kurt Gies is the Post Commander for Winter Garden American Legion Post 63. He tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston the difficult origin of the event’s name and overall purpose: Challenge 22 refers to a 2012 Veterans Administration Study that concluded up to 22 veterans per day have taken their own lives.

Gies says the event is geared toward destigmatizing the topic, opening up dialog, and reaching out to the community to help find answers.

