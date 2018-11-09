Intersection: The Changing Face Of Nursing Education

The UCF College of Nursing is launching a fundraising drive- with proceeds supporting scholarships for nursing students, research and medical mission trips.

The college of nursing is approaching its 40th anniversary, and from the education desk this week we’re joined by Mary Lou Sole and Christina Gonzalez, for a closer look at the changing face of nursing education.

Listen by clicking on the player above.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation