Intersection: The Changing Face Of Nursing Education

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 9, 2018 at 7:29 AM EST
Christina Gonzalez (l) and Mary Lou Sole. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The UCF College of Nursing is launching a fundraising drive- with proceeds supporting scholarships for nursing students, research and medical mission trips.

The college of nursing is approaching its 40th anniversary, and from the education desk this week we’re joined by Mary Lou Sole and Christina Gonzalez, for a closer look at the changing face of nursing education.

Matthew Peddie
