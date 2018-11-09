Intersection: Maker Faire Orlando

Orlando’s Maker Faire kicks off at the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s billed as the greatest show-and-tell on earth, a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness.

The event started out at the Orlando Science Center, a venue it’s now outgrown. We talked to a couple of the makers helping make it happen. Nick Georgoudiou and Allen Paschel say there's something for everyone at this year's event- from battle bots to chocolate making.

Listen by clicking on the player above.