UPDATE: Florida Senate Race Tightens, Two Days After Election Day

By Amy Green
Published November 8, 2018 at 8:46 AM EST
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Florida's too-close-to-call Senate race continues to narrow two days after Election Day.

An attorney for Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson says the race is headed for a recount process that would stretch well into next week.

The Nelson campaign is investigating what it describes as an unusual pattern in Broward County, where voters marked preferences in down-ballot races but skipped the Senate race.

Attorney Marc Elias says votes also are under review in Palm Beach County, where stray marks and write-in candidates prevented ballots from being counted.

"From where I sit it is a virtual certainty we will be under the .25 and therefore trigger a full hand recount," said Elias, an attorney with 20 years of experience in post-election disputes.

Any recount would not be ordered before Saturday, when unofficial results are due.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott has claimed victory in the race, but Nelson has not conceded. Scott says voters clearly have spoken.

"It is sad and embarrassing that Bill Nelson would resort to these low tactics after the voters have clearly spoken," Scott said in a campaign statement. "Maybe next, he'll start ranting that Russians stole the election from him."

Elias says Democrats also are eyeing provisional and rejected absentee ballots. Voters who cast provisional ballots must prevent evidence of their eligibility to vote no later than 5 p.m. Thursday. The deadline has passed to address rejected absentee ballots.

"We will be having staff and volunteers throughout the state helping voters take the actions that are necessary to make their votes count."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central Florida NewsRick ScottBill Nelson
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
