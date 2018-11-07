2018 Mid Term Election: Recount Looms Over Republican Wins In Governor And Senate Races
Republicans in Florida’s closely watched races for Governor and Senate claimed victory last night. But those narrow wins for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate Candidate Rick Scott, could be headed for a recount.
Political analysts Frank Torres and Dick Batchelor joined 90.7’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what went well for the Republicans, what went wrong for the Democrats, and what’s next.
Listen by clicking on the audio player above.