2018 Mid Term Election: Recount Looms Over Republican Wins In Governor And Senate Races

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 7, 2018 at 11:45 AM EST
Governor Elect Ron DeSantis in Orlando. Photo: DeSantis Campaign / Twitter

Republicans in Florida’s closely watched races for Governor and Senate claimed victory last night. But those narrow wins for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate Candidate Rick Scott, could be headed for a recount.

Political analysts Frank Torres and Dick Batchelor joined 90.7’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what went well for the Republicans, what went wrong for the Democrats, and what’s next.

Central Florida NewsRick ScottBill NelsonRon DeSantisAndrew Gillum2018 Electionrecount2018 mid term
