On Election Day, Democrats Already Are Ahead

By Amy Green
Published November 6, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
vote-here-sign_by-catherine-welch-3

It's Election Day.

More than 5 million Floridians already have voted in this battleground state, and Democrats are slightly ahead.

More Democrats than Republicans have voted, according to new statistics from the state Division of Elections.

Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida, says Democratic wins in the state's close gubernatorial and Senate races could affect the presidential race in 2020.

"Once again Florida is certainly one of the most important states in the country in terms of affecting national politics."

The number of early voters this year far exceeds that in the 2014 midterm but is short of the number who voted early in the 2016 presidential election. Florida is home to some 13 million registered voters.

