© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Gains For SeaWorld

By Amy Green
Published November 5, 2018 at 10:42 AM EST
trainers-from-left-joe-sanchez-brian-faulkner-and-kelly-aldrich-work-with-orcas-trua-front-to-back-kayla-and-nalani-during-the-believe-show-in-shamu-stadium-at-the-aquatica-by-seaworld-theme-pa

SeaWorld is reporting new gains in attendance and revenue.

The latest numbers show the theme park company continuing a year-long rebound.

Third quarter attendance and revenue rose 10 percent each from the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld also reported gains in attendance and revenue for the year. Attendance and revenue were up 9 percent each from the first nine months of 2017.

The gains reverse a years-long spiral for the company, after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment led to her death.

The company's chief executive officer was replaced in February with interim John Reilly.

SeaWorld's 12 theme park properties also include Aquatica, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details