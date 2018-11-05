New Gains For SeaWorld

SeaWorld is reporting new gains in attendance and revenue.

The latest numbers show the theme park company continuing a year-long rebound.

Third quarter attendance and revenue rose 10 percent each from the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld also reported gains in attendance and revenue for the year. Attendance and revenue were up 9 percent each from the first nine months of 2017.

The gains reverse a years-long spiral for the company, after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment led to her death.

The company's chief executive officer was replaced in February with interim John Reilly.

SeaWorld's 12 theme park properties also include Aquatica, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place.