Education: Schools Reopen In The Panhandle

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 4, 2018 at 4:33 PM EST
Image: Bay County Public Schools

Schools in the Panhandle are reopening, three weeks after Hurricane Michael slammed into the region. It’s a return to normal- of sorts- for students.

From the education desk this week, WFSU’s Ryan Dailey tells 90.7’s Matthew Peddie most of the Big Bend school districts are open again. And in Bay County, home to Panama City and Mexico Beach, where the storm caused catastrophic damage, schools are set to reopen beginning November 5th.

Click on the player above to listen to the conversation.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation. 

Central Florida NewsschoolsEducationhurricane michaelPanhandle
