Spotlight: Dias De Los Muertos At Henao Center

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 2, 2018 at 2:36 PM EDT
Image courtesy of Jarred & Ruby's Pet Project/Henao Center

Dia de los Muertos may traditionally end after November 2nd, but there is a Dia de los Muertos event on November 3rd and it's for a cause.

The Henao Contemporary Center is hosting a night of immersive artistic installations, themed drinks, and live music. The proceeds are going to a non-profit that’s a sort of pet rescue group for pet rescue groups.

It’s called Jarred & Ruby’s Pet Project, and co-founder Carlie Paluzzi says it’s named for an animal-loving family member who passed away in July 2018.

90.7's Nicole Darden Creston spoke to Paluzzi at her home, while Paluzzi's own rescue pup, a one-year-old dachshund named Frank, pranced around her - you may hear his claws clicking on the wooden floors as she talks about the organization and the event.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation (and quite possibly the clicking dachshund!), and learn more about the event and the organization here.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
