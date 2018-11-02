Spotlight: Dias De Los Muertos At Henao Center

Dia de los Muertos may traditionally end after November 2nd, but there is a Dia de los Muertos event on November 3rd and it's for a cause.

The Henao Contemporary Center is hosting a night of immersive artistic installations, themed drinks, and live music. The proceeds are going to a non-profit that’s a sort of pet rescue group for pet rescue groups.

It’s called Jarred & Ruby’s Pet Project, and co-founder Carlie Paluzzi says it’s named for an animal-loving family member who passed away in July 2018.

90.7's Nicole Darden Creston spoke to Paluzzi at her home, while Paluzzi's own rescue pup, a one-year-old dachshund named Frank, pranced around her - you may hear his claws clicking on the wooden floors as she talks about the organization and the event.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation (and quite possibly the clicking dachshund!), and learn more about the event and the organization here.