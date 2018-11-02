© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Orlando Faith Leaders Reflect On Synagogue Shooting

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 2, 2018 at 11:01 AM EDT
Rabbi Steve Engel, Reverend Bryan Fulwider & Imam Muhammad Musri. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

On Oct. 27, 11 people were shot to death inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The grief, shock and anger over the shooting has reached far beyond the Tree of Life synagogue and the Jewish community.

On this episode of Intersection we're joined by the Rabbi Steve Engel, Imam Muhammad Musri and Reverend Bryan Fulwider for a conversation about keeping the faith in the face of a tragedy in a house of worship.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionPittsburgh shooting
Matthew Peddie
