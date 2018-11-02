Intersection: Orlando Faith Leaders Reflect On Synagogue Shooting

On Oct. 27, 11 people were shot to death inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The grief, shock and anger over the shooting has reached far beyond the Tree of Life synagogue and the Jewish community.

On this episode of Intersection we're joined by the Rabbi Steve Engel, Imam Muhammad Musri and Reverend Bryan Fulwider for a conversation about keeping the faith in the face of a tragedy in a house of worship.

Listen by clicking on the player above.