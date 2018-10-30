© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Greenwood Cemetery Sexton Don Price Retires

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 30, 2018 at 8:21 AM EDT
Don Price. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, is retiring. His last day on the job is Halloween. Price has spent more than 3 decades with the city of Orlando, part of that as Sexton helping Central Florida families through their worst moments.

But he's also built a reputation as a repository of local history, telling stories of  Orlando's past with his monthly cemetery tours. Price tells Intersection the tours will continue, even after his retirement.

Matthew Peddie
