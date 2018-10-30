© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UPATE: Pulse Memorial Gets $10 Million Boost From County

By Amy Green
Published October 30, 2018 at 11:45 AM EDT
People visit the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where a memorial has been set up, in May. (Cassi Alexandra, special to ProPublica)
Orange County commissioners Tuesday approved $10 million for a Pulse memorial and museum.

The money will go toward land acquisitions expanding the site of the 2016 mass shooting at the gay nightclub that left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

The commissioners unanimously approved the spending using tourism development tax money after Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs spoke emotionally on the issue.

"Today we sit here with a decision before us that allows us to impact the future and the future lives of our children, who will grow up not feeling that discrimination and that they might be afraid to go to a nightclub but how about they're not afraid to tell their parents how they feel."

The memorial and museum is projected to draw at least 300,000 visitors a year.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma presented the project as a unique opportunity to establish a national memorial and museum in partnership with the National Park Service.

"You have to remember that a museum is something we're going to build today, and we may not understand or see the after effects of what it provides to our community for generations to come, who were not here to understand the story of Pulse."

A design is expected to be finalized by this time next year.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
