A New Chief In Town: Chief Orlando Rólon Gets Sworn In As Orlando Police Chief

Orlando Police Chief will be sworn in today, Monday, Oct. 29 at the Change of Command ceremony.

Orlando Rolón will be sworn in as the 39th Chief of Police during the Change of Command at the Amway Center.

The city of Orlando says it’s a traditional ceremony that marks the transition of duties from one police chief to the next.

A motorcade with specialized police units will welcome the incoming and outgoing chiefs. John Mina retired from the position after four years as chief, and nearly three decades in the Orlando police department.

Rolón will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department, and serve as chief counsel to the Mayor on matters of public safety.