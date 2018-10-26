© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: TEDxOrlando Explores Concepts Of "Home"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 26, 2018 at 2:04 PM EDT
Image courtesy of TEDxOrlando

You may recognize the phrase “TED Talks,” or know of the show “TED Radio Hour” that plays Saturdays at 3:00 pm on 90.7 WMFE…but did you know TED extends into local communities, including Orlando?

TEDx events are independently-run in the spirit of TED, the non-profit devoted to spreading ideas.

The annual TEDxOrlando takes place tomorrow, with a series of short talks from an impressive local roster focused around this year’s topic, “Home.”

TEDxOrlando organizer Alex Rudloff tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston how the topic is chosen.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more about TEDxOrlando at the website.

