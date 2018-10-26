Spotlight: Scott Joseph Reviews Bem Bom

Bem Bōm's Francisco "Chico" Mendonça is the latest chef to use his popular Portuguese food truck as a conveyance to a land-bound restaurant. He recently opened a wheel-less version of Bem Bōm in a freestanding building in Audubon Park.

The food truck business has proved a bumpy road for many who have tried and failed. Bem Bōm, however, has enjoyed a healthy popularity since 2012.

The new restaurant is attractively casual. There is an ample patio out front with a bar that looks into the small dining room. A tiled wall lends a Portuguese flair while woods, including a wall of end caps from wine cases, give a rustic note.

The lamb burger was (click here for the full review)...