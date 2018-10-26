Intersection: Keeping The Ice Nice With Zamboni Driver Justin Cirillo

It’s hockey season, and yes, the sunshine state has its share of hardcore hockey fans. For Justin Cirillo, his passion for hockey is also his business. Cirillo is a managing partner at Daytona Ice Arena. One of his roles is keeping the ice in good shape. He’s the zamboni driver for the Daytona Ice Arena, and he's also one of the drivers for the Orlando Solar Bears.

Cirillo takes Intersection for a spin on the Zamboni, and a conversation about the history of this unique machine.