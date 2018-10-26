© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Population Grows By 11 Percent

By Amy Green
Published October 26, 2018 at 1:05 PM EDT
Florida's population grew by some 11 percent in the past eight years.

The new estimate from the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research puts the state's population at more than 20 million.

The estimate shows that Florida grew by 2 million residents since the last Census in 2010.

The University of Florida research bureau arrives at its estimate by counting utility customers, homestead exemptions and building permits.

Florida is the nation's third most populous state, trailing California and Texas.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
