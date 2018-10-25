© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Speak at Dedication Ceremony for Embry-Riddle Student Union

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 25, 2018 at 11:28 AM EDT
Elaine Chao will be the featured speaker at tonight's ceremony. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao spoke Thursday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Gov. Rick Scott also was on hand for the ribbon cutting of the university’s new student union.

Chao addressed faculty and students. The governor and University President Barry Butler joined her in dedicating what will become the largest building on campus.

The four-story, 178-thousand square foot student union will feature study and dining rooms, computer stations, a new library and an observation deck where students can watch rocket launches at nearby Cape Canaveral.

To read the Secretary's full remarks, please click here.

