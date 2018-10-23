From Classroom Teacher To NASA Educator

Lynn Dotson was a classroom teacher until a trip to space camp changed her life. Now Dotson’s a NASA education specialist, and this Friday she’ll be leading a workshop at Parramore Kidz Zone in Orlando, teaching kids about what lies ahead for astronauts.

From the education desk this week, Dotson talked to 90.7's Matthew Peddie about her role as an ambassador for space education.

Dotson says a week at space camp when she was a certified classroom teacher made her take a closer look at the potential for space education.

"I'm from Melbourne, and I have this really great facility in my back yard. I can step outside and see a rocket launch... I just had to work here and spread the word about that."

Dotson says tightening budgets threatened the education program- until a non-profit stepped in to help.

"We were funded by NASA education, and now, we are still supported by NASA education, but our funding comes from the Astronauts Memorial Foundation," says Dotson.

She says the education program is "a living memorial to honor the astronauts we have lost."

