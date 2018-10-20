© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Crisis At Bethune Cookman University

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 20, 2018 at 5:25 PM EDT
Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.

Bethune-Cookman University is facing an “existential threat.”That’s according to the interim president Hubert Grimes, who talked to reporters this week about the university’s ballooning debt and other issues that have contributed to the crisis.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to Annie Martin, who covers higher education for the Orlando Sentinel, about the Bethune Cookman crisis.

Education reporting on 90.7 is supported by Helios Education Foundation

