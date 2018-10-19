With Korean BBQ and Compostable Plates and Utensils, OCPS Makes School Lunches Cool (And More Sustainable) Again

Orange County Schools rolled out a new menu this week and compostable plates and silverware.

The menu features Korean BBQ, antibiotic-free chicken and fresh veggies and fruits from Florida farms.

The District’s Food and Nutrition Services Director Lora Gilbert says it’s all part of efforts to make the program healthier and more environmentally friendly for students.

“We’ve been working with the students to develop recipes with these students, things they’re looking for and now we’ve found compostable plates and utensils that we’re rolling out in the district.”

Gilbert says FNS serves more than 40 million meals across the district this year alone where more than 73 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunches.

As an extra safety net, students with a demonstrated need who don’t qualify for free and reduced lunches were able to enroll in the Community Eligibility Provision.

The nonprofit foundation No Kid Hungry found that 1 in 6 children in the United States are hungry. Over 56 percent rely on school breakfast programs.

