Red Tide Believed To Be Behind Thousands Of Dead Fish In Cocoa Beach

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2018 at 12:20 PM EDT
Red Tide is believed to be behind this fish kill in Cocoa Beach. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore in Cocoa Beach.

Red tide is thought to be the reason for the die-off.

The die-off comes a day after tests confirmed a high concentration of red tide is present in Satellite Beach and medium concentrations are occurring in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Kristy Lewis of the National Center for Integrated Coastal Research at the University of Central Florida says the state should brace for more as climate change warms waters.

"We need to be a state that is ready to deal with this on a year over year basis. I think it's going to be something that we have to deal with at the local level but it's also going to be at the state level and the federal level."

Tests in Cocoa Beach still are pending, but conditions match those of red tide. Beaches remain open, but warning signs are posted.

 

Central Florida NewsBrevard CountyEnvironmentred tide
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
