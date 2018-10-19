© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Tammye And Myles Hicks And The Reformation Project

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 19, 2018 at 1:20 PM EDT
Tammye & Myles Hicks. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Reformation Project is a grassroots organization that promotes inclusion of LGBTQ people by reforming church teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity. 

The organization is in Orlando this weekend for its national conference. Two of the speakers at the conference are mother and son Tammy Hicks and Myles Hicks, who were featured on the Netflix show Queer Eye

Tammye and Myles join Intersection for a conversation about their journey of faith and acceptance after Myles's coming out. 

 

Central Florida NewsIntersection
