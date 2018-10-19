© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Everglades Trust Takes Surprising Stance With DeSantis Endorsement

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

The Everglades Trust's endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is startling some environmentalists and political observers.

One of the Everglades Trust's three board members opposed the endorsement in an interview with The Gainesville Sun. Jon Mills told the paper he will support Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Other environmental groups like the Sierra Club are endorsing Gillum.

Florida Conservation Voters calls Gillum, "the only candidate with the leadership skills and vision to protect Florida's environment."

The Everglades Trust describes DeSantis as a hero and says, "the Everglades and coastal estuaries couldn't care less about partisan politics, so the Trust doesn't."

The Everglades Trust is an influential lobbying organization in Tallahassee and Washington.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmenteverglades trust
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details