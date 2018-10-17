© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Everglades Restoration Re-Evaluation Should Consider Climate Change, Scientists Say

By Amy Green
Published October 17, 2018 at 11:48 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

An independent committee of scientists is calling for a re-evaluation of a $16 billion restoration of the Everglades.

The committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommended the re-evaluation that considers climate change and sea level rise.

The scientists say now is the time as the 18-year effort transitions from the planning phase to implementation. The restoration is the largest in U.S. history.

The recommendation is part of a report mandated by Congress every two years on the progress of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

The plan aims to resurrect the river of grass' historic flow, but the scientists say because it will take many decades to complete the plan should consider future changes to the watershed.

Susan Gray of the South Florida Water Management District says the restoration already takes into account climate change and sea level rise, as the report recommends.

She worries a re-evaluation could slow down the restoration's progress.

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details