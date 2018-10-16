© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
ULA Launches Its Most Powerful Atlas V Rocket From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 16, 2018 at 10:11 PM EDT
This view of Wednesday's Atlas V launch was taken from the nearby Space Launch Complex 37, the Delta IV rocket’s East Coast home at Cape Canaveral. Photo: ULA

An Atlas V rocket launched a high-tech communication satellite for the military from Cape Canaveral.

Just after midnight Wendesday, the rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 41 carrying the Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

The satellite, designed by Lockheed Martin and launch by United Launch Alliance, will provide the military leaders with encrypted and jam-proof communications in some of the most harrowing of situations, including the ability to send and receive data through electro-magnetic interference caused by nuclear weapons.

It is the most powerful version of ULA's Atlas V rocket, dubbed the 551, with more that two and a half million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The Atlas V 511 has sent science missions like New Horizons to Pluto and beyond, and set Juno on a mission to Jupiter.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
