Fishkind Conversations: Hurricane Michael's Economic Toll

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 16, 2018 at 3:45 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida and the U.S. continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. 90.7's economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that, along with the storm's devastating human toll, there also will be a significant and long-lasting financial impact. Fishkind says Michael will be one of the ten most costly hurricanes on record.

Economists at Moody’s Analytics estimate Michael’s financial toll will be between $15 and $21 billion. Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why he thinks the numbers ultimately will be higher.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
