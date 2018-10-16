Fishkind Conversations: Hurricane Michael's Economic Toll

Florida and the U.S. continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. 90.7's economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that, along with the storm's devastating human toll, there also will be a significant and long-lasting financial impact. Fishkind says Michael will be one of the ten most costly hurricanes on record.

Economists at Moody’s Analytics estimate Michael’s financial toll will be between $15 and $21 billion. Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why he thinks the numbers ultimately will be higher.