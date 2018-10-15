© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Department of Health Announces the First Death of the Flu Season

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 15, 2018 at 7:08 AM EDT
LON HORWEDEL
/
First victim is an unvaccinated child. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida health officials say a child is the first to die during this year's flu season.

The Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology said in a report that the unidentified child tested positive for influenza B and died between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. The report did not say where the child dead but did say the child was otherwise healthy before getting the flu. The child had not been vaccinated.

In the first week of the flu season, the state had only two flu or flu-like outbreaks. One was an unspecific strain and the other was strep throat. The Tampa Bay Times reports both strains hit schools in Hillsborough County.

State officials said those outbreaks did not cause the child's death. No other details were released.

Tags
FluHealthVaccineepidemiologydeathflu seasonepidemiologist
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details