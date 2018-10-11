© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Health and Human Services Declares a Public Health Emergency After Hurricane Michael

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 11, 2018 at 12:39 PM EDT
The emergency health response team includes HHS providers as well as Florida Department of Health workers. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A public health state of emergency has been declared in Florida after Hurricane Michael. Medical personnel have been deployed at the national level to respond. A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael.

Dr. Kevin Yeskey of the US Department of Health and Human Services says the agency’s classification will allow more people to continue to get treatment under Medicaid and Medicare after the storm.

He says this includes people with critical health needs that require immediate attention.

“That’s people with dialysis machines and respirators who would die without these otherwise.”

A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael. They’re part of a state-wide effort to provide medical support to injured and sick people in the aftermath of the storm. Governor Rick Scott:

“The Florida Department of Health has 80 ambulance strike teams and 400 ambulances to help with search and rescue operations, healthcare facility evaluations, and local EMS augmentation."

Officials are warning people to review instructions on how to use generators as improper use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

People should also stay alert for boil water advisories.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
healthHealthwaterHHSHealth and Human Servicesair
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details