Intersection: The Gubernatorial Candidates' Education Platforms

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 9, 2018 at 11:03 AM EDT
As the candidates vying to be the next governor of Florida head into the last weeks of campaigning, education is one issue that’s drawing a lot of attention. In particular how to boost funding for education - one of the biggest chunks of the state budget.

From the education desk this week we’re joined by WLRN’s education reporter Jessica Bakeman, for a closer look at the platforms of gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Central Florida NewsIntersection2018 Election
Matthew Peddie
