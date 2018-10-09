Fishkind Conversations: Economic Platforms Of Florida's Gubernatorial Candidates
Florida’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis has recently joined his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum in releasing a proposed economic platform. 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there’s quite a difference between the two plans. He walks 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston through some basic “pitches” from each candidate, starting with DeSantis.
Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.