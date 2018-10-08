© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Buzz Aldrin Attorney Withdraws From Moonwalker's Fight With Kids

By WMFE Staff
Published October 8, 2018 at 6:50 AM EDT
Buzz Aldrin speaking with attendees at the 2016 Cloud Summit hosted by Ingram Micro at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore, WikiMedia Commons
Buzz Aldrin speaking with attendees at the 2016 Cloud Summit hosted by Ingram Micro at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore, WikiMedia Commons

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — One of former astronaut Buzz Aldrin's attorneys in a legal fight with two of his children and a business manager is withdrawing, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Attorney Steven Selz last week filed court papers in state court in Florida seeking to withdraw from the case.

The lawyer says he and Aldrin have "irreconcilable differences" that have made it improper for him to represent the Apollo 11 moonwalker.

Court documents show that two other attorneys remain on behalf of Aldrin.

Aldrin sued two of his children and a business manager in June, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account, and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

Earlier, the two children had filed a petition claiming their father was suffering from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.

