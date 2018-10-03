© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Legend Brings Star Power To Florida's Fight For Voter Rights Restoration

By Emily Lang
Published October 3, 2018 at 6:11 PM EDT
Photo: Emily Lang, WMFE

Advocates for the ballot measure to restore voting rights to former felons vote brought star power to Evans High School in Pine Hills Wednesday. Grammy Winner John Legend spoke- and sang- in support of the grassroots movement.

The Evans High gymnasium was packed with an audience that included students, family members of inmates and former felons or “returning citizens” as many prefer to be called.

A short documentary about collecting petitions to get amendment 4 on the ballot drew emotional reactions, and they cheered and sang along with John Legend.

Early polls show widespread support for the amendment, and Legend’s presence at the Florida Restoration Rights Coalition Get Out The Vote event was aimed to get younger people to vote for it in November.

Legend closed the event with a rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song, bringing to mind the 1.5 million people in Florida unable to vote.

Central Florida Newsvoter rights restoration2018 ElectionJohn LegendEvans High School
Emily Lang
