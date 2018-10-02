Intersection: The Rollercoaster Ride Of Orlando Magic Fandom

The Orlando Magic’s embarking on its 30th season. It’s been a roller coaster ride for fans over the last three decades. Now they’re hoping for a change in fortunes.

Joining Intersection for a conversation about the Magic is basketball trainer and coach Irwin Hudson, who's been following the team for 27 years.

"The atmosphere, when I first got here about 27 years ago, seeing people's reaction to having a new franchise in town was just amazing," says Hudson.

"Right now, we're just hopeful we can get us a solid team," he says.

We've got a new coach coming in, hopefully everything comes together where we can actually win basketball games. Winning trumps everything else. We can have fun, we're having a great time, but when it comes down to it, winning is everything."