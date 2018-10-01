© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rosselló Endorses Nelson In Senate Re-election Bid

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 1, 2018 at 11:44 AM EDT
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló is endorsing Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) in his re-election bid. Both Nelson and his challenger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) are scrambling for Puerto Rican votes.

Speaking at a campaign event in Orlando Monday, Rosselló thanked Nelson for securing funds for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Rosselló is a Democrat like Nelson, but he said this endorsement was a tough decision.

“Governor Scott has also been a friend, but I am here in spite of that because I believe in Bill Nelson," said Rosselló.

"I am grateful for his longstanding friendship for the people of Puerto Rico.” 

Nelson thanked Rosselló for the endorsement “under difficult circumstances”.

Nelson said Puerto Ricans have been treated like second class citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“It’s our obligation as Americans, as Floridians, it’s our obligation to help them," said Nelson.

"And governor [Rosselló], it’s a great great honor that you can stand with me.”

Gov. Scott has made numerous trips to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. He’s secured endorsements from the likes of Congresswoman Jennifer González Colón and Puerto Rico’s secretary of state Luis Rivera Marin.

Tags
Central Florida NewsRick ScottBill NelsonPuerto Rico2018 ElectionRicardo Rosselló
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details