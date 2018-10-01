ORMC Lockdown Lifted: Orlando Police Says Suspect Shot and Killed

Orlando Police say they responded to a call from staff at the Orlando Regional Medical Center's ER staff at 6 AM Monday. A 35-year-old white male suspect who had been transferred via ambulance told staff he had a gun and threatened to shoot.

Three officers who had arrived on the scene, fired on the man, shooting and killing him. He was unarmed.





Orlando Health says only the ER is currently on lock down as CSI investigations continue.







This is a developing story. Check back for updates.