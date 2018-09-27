© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Police Chief Gets Endorsements from 12 Mayors in Orange County Sheriff Race

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 27, 2018 at 2:25 PM EDT
John Mina gets endorsed by 12 mayors. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

John Mina has been endorsed by every mayor in Orange County in his campaign for sheriff. It's a rare show of bipartisan support before midterms. He picked up endorsements from all 12 mayor including Democrats like Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Republicans like Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.
In a statement Mina said he was honored to receive the endorsements, saying quote “in today’s world, it is rare when Democrats and Republicans agree.”
Mina’s also been endorsed by the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Mina is running as an independent, as is retired Florida Highway Patrol chief Jose “Joe” Lopez.
Lopez has been endorsed by the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, and former Orange County sheriff Kevin Beary. Venture capitalist Darryl B. Sheppard, who’s running as a Democrat, failed to secure the endorsement of the Orange County Democratic party.

Central Florida NewsElectionpolicevotingsheriffendorsements
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
