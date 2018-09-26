‘Update on Active Shooter?’ How Orlando Authorities Failed to Prepare for a Mass Shooting like Pulse

The Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016 was, at the time, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, leaving 49 dead. What if more victims could have lived?

A peer-reviewed study this year concluded 16 victims died with potentially survivable wounds.

“In my mind I’m thinking, ‘Man, if I would have had that policy, if I could have got it done, if I could have pushed it, maybe it wouldn’t be 49 dead," Anibal 'JR' Saez, the retired Orlando Fire Department assistant chief tasked with updating Orlando's active shooter policy. "Maybe it would be 40. Maybe it would be 48. Anything but the end result here."

WMFE, along with ProPublica, asked why paramedics didn’t go into Pulse until after the shooter was dead?